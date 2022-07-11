The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 27-July 1:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Mary Elizabeth Loomis, M. Louise Bowman, James R. Loomis and Edwin W. & Mary Loomis Revocable Trust conveyed 182 E. Main St. to Henry Tejada Gutierrez and Rosemary Reyes for $230,000.

The estate of Mary Elizabeth Loomis, M. Louise Bowman, James R. Loomis and Edwin W. & Mary Loomis Revocable Trust conveyed 184 E. Main St. to Henry Tejada Gutierrez and Rosemary Reyes for $225,000.

Brian K. Chenoweth conveyed property on a public road to Meghan E. Reynolds and Matthew D. Reynolds for $389,900.

Glen W. Fox and Mary Kay Fox conveyed property on a public road to Evan Dunn and Shawna Zeiset for $235,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Arlene S. Hertzog conveyed 1110 Hillcrest Road to Kayla E. Shoemaker and John B. Shoemaker for $260,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of Ronald D. Mimm conveyed property on a public road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus for $180,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Michael K. Sweney and Maureen T. Sweney conveyed property on Fairway Drive to David G. Reese and Linda A. Reese for $478,670.

Lizzie F. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Mark M. Zimmerman and Minerva W. Zimmerman for $170,000.

Evelyn H. King conveyed property on a public road to Maple Ridge North Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Elmer M. Martin and Louise W. Martin conveyed 1443 Bowmansville Road to Clayton Sean Martin for $260,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Glen O. Gingrich and Jobeth K. Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Glen O. Gingrich and Jobeth K. Gingrich for $1.

Glen O. Gingrich and Jobeth K. Gingrich conveyed property on Best Road to Elam B. Martin and Elizabeth K. Martin for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Natalie J. Umile conveyed property on Harrison Avenue to Diane Flath for $225,000.

CMH Homes Inc. and Chm Home Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Terence J. Strogan and Tara N. Strogan for $268,508.

CLAY TWP.

Teodor Florea and Sarah B. Florea conveyed property on a public road to Francis A. Lang Jr. and Vincetta E. Lang for $416,000.

Brandon S. Martin, Tayler N. Keeney and Tayler N. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Zachary A. Stauffer for $265,000.

Frank M. Gentilini conveyed property on a public road to Frank M. Gentilini and Molly S. Gentilini for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 353 Freedom Drive to Bradley S. Nyce and Donna M. Nyce for $105,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Pamela A. Larkin and Pamela A. Rothenberger conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Pamela A. Rothenberger for $1.

R. Kevin Eshleman and Stephanie L. Eshleman conveyed property on East Main Street to Keith A. Rose and Tiffany A. Rose for $355,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Michael R. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Landis and Lynda S. Landis for $1.

Josiah W. Ressler and Ruthanna Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Keegan Bart McElhany and Ashley Renae McElhany for $317,000.

Travis S. Weaver and Stephanie A. Weaver conveyed 65 Wollups Hill Road to Timothy D. Martin for $370,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Kathryn A. Greenleaf, Kathryn Anne Greenleaf, Benjamin W. Dawson and Benjamen W. Dawson conveyed property on Liberty Lane to Dwayne A. Peifer, Karen J. Peifer, Chad A. Peifer and Natalie C. Peifer for $295,000.

Benjamin D. Thomas and Benjamin Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin D. Thomas and Rebekah F. Trimble for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Emily Ann Hagan and Emily Ann Gerard conveyed property on North Fifth Street to Brian Tran for $155,000.

Sheri Dumond and Gregory Dumond conveyed 119 S. Eighth St. to Scott A. Steudler for $191,000.

Nicole Dawn Thompson Cartwright conveyed 453 Cherry St. to Danielle White and Jason Rinker for $225,000.

Ahron Michael Jones and Lena Marie Jones conveyed 653 Locust St. to Discover Columbia LLC for $365,000.

Paul Vanjura conveyed 233 Perry St. to PVJ Properties LLC for $1.

Elmer B. Beiler Jr. and Katie F. Beiler conveyed property on North Second Street to Michael V. Kowalick Jr. and Emily Ann Moon for $153,500.

Ana E. Leon conveyed 526 1/2 Union St. to Marcos Arroyo and Amy Santiago for $130,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Andrew R. Collins and Patricia A. Collins conveyed 3170 Main St. to Corey A. Collins and Laura L. Collins for $505,000.

CONOY TWP.

John B. Murphy, Susan J. Swade and Susan J. Murphy conveyed 732 Stackstown Road to Sandra L. Keister for $210,000.

Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority conveyed property on a public road to Tyler W. Neff for $186,030.

Walter Beals and Donna Beals conveyed 205 Falmouth Road to Alyssa C. Fernandez and Ashley R. Danielson for $160,000.

Sy P. Rossi conveyed property on a public road to Stephen D. Kissinger for $323,000.

Shirley J. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Donald W. Reighard, Jodi M. Williams Reighard and Jodi M Williams Reighard for $275,000.

Carl S. Davis and Michelle Davis conveyed property on a public road to Carl S. Davis II and Michelle D. Davis for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Andrew T. Wildman conveyed property on Main Street to Joseph Barone and Lauren Barone for $198,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jason M. Barclay and Alizabeth M. Barclay conveyed 76 Wild Cherry Lane to Jason M. Barclay for $1.

John D. Dennes conveyed 1169 Carmany Road to Purna B. Gurung and Gauri M. Gurung for $375,000.

Brandon Kantner and Cody Weaver conveyed 340 Sload Circle to Jonathan Burgos Figueroa, Angelica M Perez Rodriguez, Angelica M. Perez Rodriguez and Jonathan Burgos Figueroa for $310,000.

Dustin Trimble and Jessica Trimble conveyed property on Stellar Drive to Steven Davis for $288,851.

The estate of Margaret H. Landis, the estate of Margaret Hunt Landis and the estate of Margaret Boone Hunt Landis conveyed 4900 Marietta Ave. to Thomas Snyder for $207,500.

Nvr Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Luanniris Torres Olivera and Edwin Carrasquillo Jr. for $384,270.

Taj A. Hammond conveyed 106 Acanthus St. to Anthony J. Vanderhorst and Angela T. Vanderhorst for $236,500.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jere L. Rutt conveyed property on Stonemill Drive to James E. Rutt, Ruth S. Rutt and James Rutt & Ruth S. Rutt Revocable Living Trust for $1 million.

Jeffrey L. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Rollin Smith for $125,000.

Lindsey Wilson and Ryan Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Karen Pearson for $630,000.

Donna McNaughton, Betty Jane McNaughton and Betty J. McNaughton conveyed Unit 37 to Thomas P. Daniels and Colleen A. Daniels for $185,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Abrielle Battiste conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Jason William Fury and Carrie Marie Fury for $342,500.

Joanne L. Haldeman and Joanne Haldeman conveyed property on Park Drive to Joanne L. Haldeman and Michelle Sourbeer for $1.

Joanne L. Haldeman conveyed property on Park Drive to Joanne L. Haldeman and Michelle Sourbeer for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Amos S. Lapp and Annie K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Lapp Jr. and Katie B. Lapp for $1.

Donald L. Kemper, Gloria F. Kemper and Joy Ann Kemper conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen Trout for $264,000.

Dawn M. Herr conveyed property on Center Road to Laura A. Goodz for $265,000.

Jonathan S. Beiler and Miriam S. Beiler conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Josiah H. Beiler and Ruth Z. Beiler for $1.

Douglas B. Hanna and Holly E. Hanna conveyed property on a public road to Holly E. Hanna for $1.

Amos S. Lapp, Sarah G. Lapp and Sarah G Beiler Lapp conveyed property on Center Road to Amos S. Beiler and Ruth S. Beiler for $1.

EARL TWP.

Parochial Medical Center and Community Center For Health & Wellness conveyed property on a public road to Parochial Medical Center for $1.

Sadie Z. Huyard and Sadie Z. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. King and Sadie Z. King for $1.

Sylvia J. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Henry B. Huyard and Susie S. Huyard for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Erla M. Nauman conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Todd Kauffman and Angelique J. Kauffman for $1.

Doris J. Snader, Ray W. Snader, Delores Snader and Delores E. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Jeffrey Snader, Jeffrey Lynn Snader and Esther Mae Snader for $1.

Shannon Justine Flynn conveyed property on a public road to Rozalin Nicole Beck and Ronald Alan Antonucci Jr. for $325,000.

Aaron H. Hurst and Arlene Z. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Nelson R. Hurst and Marlene M. Hurst for $344,000.

Aaron H. Hurst and Arlene Z. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Alan L. Hurst for $385,000.

Evelyn King and Evelyn H. King conveyed property on a public road to Kings Reservoir LLC for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

H. Lamar Sensenig and Judy L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Daryll L. Sensenig for $1.

Robert Bart Kilby and Jennifer Kilby conveyed property on Battens Circle to Grant T. Seldomridge for $220,100.

Sandra A. Glick and Nancy J. Glick conveyed 100 Dogwood Drive to Sandra A. Glick and Nancy J. Glick for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Tony Keith Ward conveyed 5320 Brown Circle to Tadd E. Dawson and Micki C. Dawson for $260,000.

Robert F. Book conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Ganesh Basnet and Tika Chuwan for $190,000.

Tahra A. Drager and Tahra A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus for $211,000.

Kyle Thomas Rankin and Melanie Beth Rankin conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Shanaman and Kelsey J. Shanaman for $215,500.

The estate of Martha L. Herdwig conveyed property on Carpenter Street to BML Real Estate LLC for $171,250.

EDEN TWP.

Joan E. Gorman and Joan Gorman conveyed property on a public road to Levi J. Fisher and Esther Fisher for $620,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Kenneth E. Webster and Dianne M. Webster conveyed property on a public road to Bailey L. Garman for $130,000.

Kevin L. Martin and Rachel M. Martin conveyed property on Long Lane to Cleason E. Burkholder for $280,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Wesley S. Frey Sr. and David W. Hilyard Jr. conveyed property on East Park Street to Jodi L. Frey for $1.

Michael G. Beachy and Jane E. Beachy conveyed property on a public road to C. Martin Snyder and Sharon L. Snyder for $311,500.

Peggy I. Benedict and Peggy J. Benedict conveyed property on a public road to Michael Benedict for $235,000.

The estate of Wesley S. Frey Sr., the estate of Wesley S. Frey, the estate of Wesley Scott Sr. Frey and David W. Hilyard Jr. conveyed 326 W. High St. to Jodi L. Frey for $1.

Mary E. Shaak conveyed 35 E. Washington St. to Andrew E. Vital for $175,000.

Leah O. Delallo, Matthew E. Brandt and Thomas R. Delallo conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Emerson Brandt and Leah O Malley Brandt for $1.

The estate of Timothy K. Coble conveyed property on a public road to Chad Eugene Coble for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Lindsay Heck and Lindsay J. Heck conveyed 208 Duke St. to Jason E. Weiler and Kimberly A. Weiler for $213,500.

Clyde Wenger conveyed 223 Duke St. to Micah W. Seibel for $85,000.

Matthew R. Reeser and Renee M. Reeser conveyed 50 E. Walnut St. to Gfr Realty LLC for $170,000.

Dustin Diller and Nicole Diller conveyed property on Park Avenue to Brian Charles McBrearty for $255,000.

The estate of Angela Cali conveyed 15 W. Main St. to Paolina Cali, Pietro Russo and Giovanni Russo for $1.

Chester A. Smucker conveyed property on West Fulton Street to Jethro Hahn for $305,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 285 Duke St. to Samuel Antonio Betancourt and Cheyenne Kiley Port for $217,500.

Vincent D. McHenry and Michele M. McHenry conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Christine S. Baumler and William J. Baumler for $515,000.

Derek Karsten and Deshera Karsten conveyed property on a public road to Noulong Jacob Lor and Daomany Xiong for $256,000.

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed 31 E. Pine St. to Lommalak Symonkhonh for $270,000.

Albert Narusberg and Aynur Narusberg conveyed property on Tom Avenue to Albert Narusberg for $1.

The estate of Susan M. Eshelman conveyed 156 Heatherwood Drive to Donald E. Eshelman for $1.

Timothy R. Harting and Greta W. Harting conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Austin Marcos Asso Gonzalez, Austin Marcos Asso Gonzalez, Laura Ann Asso Gonzalez and Laura Ann Asso Gonzalez for $391,200.

Cameron Reider, Danielle Fink and Danielle Reider conveyed property on Sand Court to Windy Valley Investments LLC for $220,600.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of Pauline Townsley conveyed 49 E. Mohler Church Road to David R. Townsley for $1.

David R. Townsley conveyed 49 E. Mohler Church Road to David R. Townsley and Carol Sue Townsley for $1.

The estate of Morton S. Fry, the estate of Morton Simon Fry, Rebecca G. Fry and Beckie G. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca G. Fry for $1.

Northwood Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Weidman Properties LLC for $5,000,000.

The estate of Morton S. Fry, the estate of Morton Simon Fry, Rebecca G. Fry and Beckie G. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca G. Fry for $1.

Michael S. Wiker and Melaina J. Wiker conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to Eric A. Myers and Jennifer M. Myers for $361,000.

Jonathan M. Rineholt conveyed property on a public road to Dale Dillon for $227,000.

Marcus R. Jaeger, Lizet Milena Jaeger and Lizet M. Jaeger conveyed property on West View Drive to Lizet M. Jaeger for $1.

William J. Baumler and Christine S. Baumler conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Michelle Engle for $496,513.

Matthew D. Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly D. Burkholder for $250,000.

FULTON TWP.

Old Hickory Buildings LLC conveyed property on a public road to OHB Properties LLC for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Shiva P. Bista and Rebika Tamang for $627,142.

Leopold J. Dmitzak, Amy H. Dmitzak and Lee J. Dmitzak conveyed Unit 7 to Lawrence William Grasso and Teresa Wall Grasso for $420,000.

Kathleen A. Gorlaski and Kathleen Gorlaski conveyed property on Hermosa Avenue to Glenn L. Bitner and Joyce A. Bitner for $280,000.

Sports Complex LP, Sports Complex GP LLC, Samuel R. Beiler and Melody J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Spooky Nook Industrial PG LLC for $4.4 million.

C&F Inc., JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Joseph Cahill and Cassia L. Cahill for $430,685.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 125 Ticonderoga Road to Heather Carosielli for $640,129.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 122 Ticonderoga Road to Norene P. Fessler for $427,075.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Batha and Sarah Batha for $670,000.

Ronald Klumpp Jr. and Alexandria Klumpp conveyed property on Pinetree Way to Bryce D. Troxell and Erin M. Troxell for $450,000.

Rohit Baral and Chandra Baral conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Daniel Kramer and Elizabeth Marie Kramer for $365,000.

Michael E. Miville and Victoria Cs Miville conveyed 947 Woodridge Blvd. to Jesse D. Hersh and Laurie L. Hersh for $420,000.

Daniel Zarecky and Debra Zarecky conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $670,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to George Patterson and Brittney Patterson for $620,462.

Mark J. Loiseau and Susan L. Loiseau conveyed property on Mill Mar Road to Xi Ou Wang and Qihui Le for $480,000.

John H. Couch, Ellen J. Smith and Ellen K. Smith conveyed property on a public road to John H. Couch and Ellen K. Smith for $1.

Levi E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Linda J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Landisville Road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Irvine Family Trust, Linda J. Eplett and Kimberly J. Corapi conveyed property on Risser Lane to Wilfred Bentley and Vanessa Lovelace for $418,000.

Frank W. Baer, Juan Hernandez and Frank W. Baer III conveyed 1329 Jasmine Lane to Robert M. Reese and Revocable Living Trust for $875,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on Penny Lane to Alexander Wilson and Mary Wilson for $218,000.

The estate of Earl R. Rapp conveyed property on a public road to Juan L Vazquez Melendez and Sandra L. Vazquez for $193,000.

Ruth Garcia and Jorge J. Garcia conveyed 3 Cedar Terrace to Clayton T. Shutt for $129,900.

Nicolas Deminico and Jennifer A. Deminico conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Jason Brody for $567,800.

Jacob Fisher and Brittany Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Benancio Delanuez and Josendy Martinez Garcia Delanuez for $179,000.

Dominik P. Jaroszewski, Megan Jaroszewski and Megan E. Sensenig conveyed 485 Hollyann Drive to Douglas W. Devine for $321,500.

William C. Mathiot conveyed property on Concordia Road to Restored Investments LLC for $180,000.

Jeffrey D. Martin conveyed 1758 Quarry Drive to Kevin Downing for $155,000.

Dolores C. Pearson conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Garrett F. Moore for $271,100.

Malissa K. Johnson and Malissa K. Bell conveyed 966 Boyce Ave. to Jessica Szebin for $155,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Baljeet Singh conveyed Unit 321 to Narinder Singh for $1.

The estate of Baljeet Singh conveyed property on a public road to Narinder Singh for $1.

The estate of Baljeet Singh conveyed property on a public road to Narinder Singh for $1.

Samuel G. King and Sarah B. King conveyed property on a public road to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $185,000.

Kenneth A. Yoder and Charlotte D. Yoder conveyed 1846 Windsong Lane to Richard Brian Osborn and Aline Buckwalter Osborn for $395,000.

The estate of Lydia B. Yarnell conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Yarnell for $1.

Sohail Masood Syed and Neelofer Sohail conveyed 89 Silver Birch Drive to Janki Gajera and Maulik Gajera for $650,000.

Bypass Development, Elizabeth A. Kealey, Joseph M. Kealey and William C. Sandford conveyed property on a public road to High Properties for $1.

Frances Knapczyk and Kerri Birunas conveyed Unit 13 to Paul J. Sanchirico, Mary F. Sanchirico and Sanchirico Living Trust for $200,000.

Jayne R. Betts conveyed Unit 40 to Cathy Rodriguez Cook for $383,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Douglas E. Rohrer and Martha J. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to J. Lamar Rohrer and Kira D. Rohrer for $1.

Elvin King and Rose King conveyed property on a public road to Menno Jordan King and Brooklynn Abigail King for $1.

Daniel M. Nadu, Bethany M. Nadu and Bethany Nadu conveyed property on Plank Avenue to Daniel M. Nadu for $1.

Paul F. Ressel Jr. and Kathy L. Ressel conveyed 109 First St. to Carlos O Diaz Sierra and Vicky M. Rodriguez for $247,000.

Marion J. Radson and Ellyn A. Radson conveyed Unit 68 to Ruhai Zhao and Chang Xu for $335,000.

Larry L. Rhinier and Esther M. Rhinier conveyed property on a public road to Willow Street Real Estate LLC for $300,000.

The estate of Wilmer K. Brenneman conveyed 1608 Lampeter Road to Jeffrey Lee Gieniec and Melissa Anne Gieniec for $299,000.

Jonathan B. Gray and Magdiel E. Gray conveyed property on Peony Road to Nathan James May for $362,000.

Jameson N. Kilburn and Ann Marie Kilburn conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Gregory L. Seavey and Renee M. Seavey for $315,000.

Connie M. Ayers and Dana Ayers conveyed property on a public road to Connie M. Ayers, Dana Ayers and Justin M. Borden for $1.

Steven R. Groff and Karen C. Groff conveyed property on Silver Lane to Jonathan B. Gray and Magdiel E. Gray for $430,000.

The estate of Fred W. Martin, Darrell Lee Martin, Roger Dean Martin and Patricia Ann Metzler conveyed property on a public road to Dustin L. Martin and Kelsey M. Martin for $1.

Darlene J. Beck conveyed 1726 Valette Drive to Julie Feiler and Matthew Feiler for $464,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Donald D. Sharp and Loretta J. Sharp conveyed 213 E. Clay St. to Kim Seldomridge and Sharon Seldomridge for $240,000.

Mike Graybill, Timothy Sellner, Harry A. Dennis III, Gayle E. Dennis and Gayle Dennis conveyed 526 S. Lime St. to April Aybar for $150,000.

Kyle May conveyed 549 E. Marion St. to Jason Wagner for $300,000.

Jeffrey R. Tischer conveyed property on West Vine Street to Rey I. Diaz for $260,000.

The estate of Wesley S. Frey Sr., David W. Hilyard Jr., Jodi Lynn Frey and the estate of Wesley S. Frey conveyed 414 John St. to Jodi L. Frey for $1.

Radius Real Estate LLC and David Holm conveyed 444 E. King St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $673,680.

The estate of Samuel D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to L. Elaine Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Robert E. Plank Sr. conveyed 631 New Holland Ave. to Melissa A. Herr for $1.

The estate of Samuel D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to L. Elaine Stoltzfus for $1.

SWL Investors LLC, Radius Real Estate LLC and David Holm conveyed 438 S. Queen St. to Stuckman Properties LLC for $336,840.

The estate of Samuel D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to L. Elaine Stoltzfus for $1.

Edward V. Boornazian conveyed 336 E. Frederick St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $335,000.

Dean H. Eberly, Edward V. Boornazian and Dean Eberly conveyed 252 N. Arch St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $223,000.

Peter J. Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez and Peter Rodriguez conveyed 302 Pearl St. to Peter John Rodriguez, Emily Joy Rodriguez and Rodriguez Family Living Trust for $0.

Daniel Dejesus Segarra conveyed property on Southeast Avenue to Sukhrish Properties LLC for $27,500.

Tracorbre LP and Tracy Lin Horst conveyed 348 W. Orange St. to Zagmoas LLC for $270,000.

Huy Tran and Hang Nguyen conveyed 735 N. Marshall St. to Irma Mujan for $173,000.

Susan Yoder conveyed 673 W. Vine St. to Zachary Hayden Alton Walker for $1.

Cinmic Investments and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 21 W. Farnum St. to Lynsey C. Hostetter and Ashley B. Hostetter for $95,000.

James Higley conveyed 304 Ruby St. to Mary Kelly for $1.

Ashish Joshi conveyed 517 Pearl St. to Jose E. Velez Moreno and Jenipher Brito Develez for $152,500.

Vincent Gallegos and Rachel M. Gallegos conveyed 106 Pearl St. to Joseph A. Martino and Margaret A. Martino for $295,000.

Rose Virginia Cairo and Rosa V. Cairo conveyed 135 Crystal St. to Erin R. Walker for $174,900.

Porfirio Reyes conveyed property on Green Street to Diego Reyes Marte and Diego Reyes Marte for $80,000.

Bruce G. Snyder and Melanie G. Snyder conveyed 626 W. Walnut St. to Blaine Y. Derstine and Rebecca Rose Burkholder for $357,000.

Jeffrey Scott Zimmerman and Jeffrey Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Scott Zimmerman and Emily Joelle Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of Nelson A. Lawrence Sr. and Carol A. Stigelman conveyed 430 N. Charlotte St. to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $254,900.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on Fourth Street to Francisco Rivera and Dian Nugrahaningsari for $180,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC conveyed 313 S. Prince St. to Jillian L. Kroos for $187,000.

Nindeylis Rivera Ortiz conveyed 843 Highland Ave. to Jack M. Flanders Jr. for $201,000.

Jose Rodriguez III conveyed 516 Pershing Ave. to Jessica Rodriguez for $1.

Marilyn Lemay conveyed 448 W. Walnut St. to Claudia Pace and Peter Pace for $515,000.

Angelica Leigh Flores Corujo, Angelica Leigh Flores Corujo, Orlando Xavier Flores Corujo, Orlando Xavier Flores Corujo and Anthony Tejada conveyed 865 N. Prince St. to 865 N. Prince St. Holdings LLC for $228,400.

Thomas J. Moran and Catherine H. Moran conveyed 1220 Saint Joseph St. to Bryan J Pagan Torres for $228,000.

Laura Skonberg and Faith Jendzo conveyed property on Old Dorwart Street to Bryce Schloneger for $107,500.

Ciriaco Reyes conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Porfirio Reyes for $55,000.

Angela B. Martin conveyed 916 N. Plum St. to Joseph J. Kelly and Alexandra L. Fleming for $254,500.

Bray & B. Properties LLC, Reginald Easterling Jr. and Gertrudis Easterling conveyed 16 W. Lemon St. to Katharine E. Habermann for $233,000.

Harry G. Wentzel Jr., P. Wesley Burrows Jr., P. Wesley Burrows and C. Wayne Meyer conveyed 828 Columbia Ave. to P. Wesley Burrows Jr., Harry G. Wentzel Jr. and Tyler Herr for $1.

Mitchell Smucker conveyed 442 W. Frederick St. to Timothy Obrien and Emily Talbot for $265,000.

MMD LLC, Michael Sahd and Douglas J. Smoker conveyed property on Sherman Street to DS Sherman LLC and Sherman DS LLC for $175,000.

Ethan R. Barley, Julia Arnold and Julia Barley conveyed 718 Lehigh Ave. to Lilivet Nunez and Carlos E. Martinez for $225,000.

Alexander W. Hasircoglu conveyed 323 N. Mulberry St. to 318 Partners Limited Liability Co for $410,000.

Amos S. King conveyed property on a public road to Adam P. Bricker for $133,000.

Aaron M. Leveronne, Carly Leveronne and Aaron Leveronne conveyed 638 E. Chestnut St. to Ryan Lahnemann and Irada Rahman for $352,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Danielle K. Katen for $423,580.

WPE Partners LLC, Mark R. Will, Mark Will and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Edward B. Gochenaur and Cristina Parveris for $396,330.

The estate of Claire L. Digiacomo and the estate of Claire Louise Digiacomo conveyed property on Betz Farm Drive to Wallace S. Jamison and Casey J. Jamison for $250,000.

Terry L. Field and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on a public road to Alexander M. Mazzucca and Bethany M. Rommel for $810,000.

Robert Forgrave, Nereida Velez Forgrave and Nereida Velez Forgrave conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Bethmarie Lugo Torres, Bethmarie Lugo Torres and Ryan D. Carr for $379,900.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed 33 Mill Pond Drive to Dawit M. Wolde and Yemeserach T. Woldemariam for $275,000.

Michael P. Harris conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Homkow and Susan Kim for $327,500.

The estate of John M. Deangelis conveyed property on Charles Road to Ervin Fisher LLC for $205,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan J. Zecher conveyed 956 E. Orange St. to Aaron M. Moore, Aaron Meyers Moore and Lucia Parry for $385,000.

The estate of Lydia B. Yarnell conveyed 1315 E. King St. to Teri Lynn Yarnell and Ronald R. Yarnell for $1.

John R. Schreiner, Donna M. Schreiner and Kelly McMaster conveyed 104 Meadowcroft Drive to Jaileen Ann Rivera for $227,000.

Greenawalt Property Group LLC and Travis Greenawalt conveyed 320 Pennshire Drive to Olajahwon Michael for $201,500.

Dodge Family Foundation conveyed 1142 Marietta Ave. to Lancaster Country Day School for $930,000.

Cathy Rodriguez Cook conveyed property on a public road to Katherine Hicks Courant, Katherine Hicks Courant and Aaron Schwartz for $955,000.

The estate of Mary A. McNelis conveyed 447 Charles Road to Suk Rai and Bishnu Rai for $140,000.

Shepherd Property Services Inc. conveyed property on Springside Drive to Lynn Amendola and Sarah L. Amendola for $325,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Benjamin R. Beiler and Lydia B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Christian Beiler and Anna G. Beiler for $1.

Amos K. Petersheim and Sarah K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Stoltzfus and Mary E. Stoltzfus for $300,000.

Ivan J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mervin Lee Stoltzfus and Anna Mae Stoltzfus for $845,000.

Christian Beiler and Anna G. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin R. Beiler and Lydia B. Beiler for $570,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Todd D. Reitnouer and Jamie L. Reitnouer conveyed Unit 24 to John H. Burns and Susan P. Burns for $203,000.

Cory R. Trimble, Amy L. Trimble and Amy Lynn Lorah conveyed 79 Blaine Ave. to Amanda N. Johnson for $329,000.

Goshen Properties LLC and Salinda Weber conveyed property on Broderick Court to Mank Enterprises LLC for $0.

Goshen Properties LLC and Salinda Weber conveyed property on Bradford Court to Gran Lex Properties LLC and Lex Gran Properties LLC for $0.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Charles M. Eshelman II and Susan G. Eshelman conveyed 237 S. Broad St. to Erin G. Eshelman for $1.

David R. Hartnett and Donna K. Hartnett conveyed 233 S. Broad St. to Gs Properties & Holdings LLC for $275,000.

Matthew A. Cash and Amanda K. Cash conveyed property on East Market Street to Lauren C. Decker and Kevin J. Decker for $340,000.

Ryan M. Shook, Beth L. Shook and Beth L. Lehman conveyed 220 Swarthmore Drive to Jeb Rosenberger and Leigha Hammond for $373,000.

Peter J. Kindler, Amber Kindler and Amber D. Kindler conveyed 400 W. Marion St. to Lawrence A. Brittingham and Brittany L. Meadows for $236,500.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Noah N. Sensenig, Esther W. Sensenig and Roy E. Sensenig conveyed property on Oak Road to Michael L. Sensenig and Victoria L. Sensenig for $1.

Susan F. Miller conveyed property on Green Lane to Reuben H. Miller for $1.

Adam Thomas Byrne and Kate M. Byrne conveyed property on a public road to Cody R. Altizer and Erica Altizer for $325,000.

Katherine Elyse Petry conveyed 24 Little Britain Road to Arthur Wollschlager, Marylou Wollschlager and Brendan Filliaux for $250,000.

Robert L. Sensenig conveyed 1772 Ashville Road to Michael L. Sensenig and Victoria L. Sensenig for $1.

Robert Sensenig conveyed 285 Scott Road to Matthew L. Sensenig and Marlene J. Sensenig for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

John B. Hillenbrand Jr. and Frances M. Hillenbrand conveyed Unit 126 to Kyle Y. Fink and Sumithra Jeganathan for $850,000.

John R. Richard and Joann C. Richard conveyed property on a public road to Brian James Tietjens and Seeta Paudel for $756,000.

Antonio Torres Velez, Antonio Torres Velez, Keixha I. Torres, Antonio Torres and Kelxha Torres conveyed property on Warren Way to Brittany Eylse Zimmerman for $295,000.

Charles R. Hall and Mary S. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Marci Ellen Sideman Miller for $1.

Benjamin S. Martin and Mary Steffy conveyed 1821 Sturbridge Drive to Andrew Spencer and Jennifer Spencer for $449,900.

Joseph M. Pecora III and Asia L. Pecora conveyed 1200 Country Club Drive to Dustin Chambers and Melissa Chambers for $449,000.

Kim Bauzon, Russell E. Priest and Russell Priest conveyed 655 Chiswell Place to Vasudev M. Virparia and Tulsi V. Virparia for $440,600.

Doru C. Popa and Camelia Popa conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to William C. Vetter, Dorine Lantimo Vetter and Dorine Lantimo Vetter for $715,000.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb & Sons LP, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 261 Koser Road to Suzanne Masten for $389,900.

David Nye and Vassil C. Nye conveyed 109 Winter Hill Road to Michael G. Beachy and Jane Beachy for $327,000.

630 Delp Road Partners LP, Las Investments Delp LLC and Stuart H. Loss conveyed property on Delp Road to Pwa Partners LLC for $800,000.

The estate of Baljeet Singh conveyed Unit J-2 to Narinder Singh for $1.

Rockview LLC and Kch Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Mohammed Azam and Chandni Thakkar for $699,990.

GRH 3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 7 to Jeffrey Marteslo for $612,317.

American Escrow & Closing Co conveyed property on a public road to William Stiles Parkin IV and Claudia Gisella Parkin for $735,000.

Corinne J. Topper and Curtis M. Topper conveyed 603 Wallingford Road to Sandra Sener for $368,000.

Louis A. Marotti and Jill Marotti conveyed property on South Lefever Drive to Louis A. Marotti and Jill Marotti for $1.

Derek W. Leckow and Charlotte M. Leckow conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Derek W. Leckow for $1.

Gladys F. Gillis and Lisa Ann Renninger conveyed Unit 173 to Donald J. Lookenbill and Valerie A. Lookenbill for $225,000.

Scott R. Summy and Lynda L. Summy conveyed 142 Manheim Ave. to Marc T. Summy for $130,000.

Anand B. Mahajan and Suzanne M. Mahajan conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Billiard and Erin Giovanetti Billiard for $800,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 71 to Anand B. Mahajan and Suzanne M. Mahajan for $549,960.

Kimberly A. Mehaffey and Kimberly A. Chishold conveyed property on Ashton Place to Andrew G. Troutman and Kalyn A. Troutman for $475,000.

David K. Martin and Kathleen A. Martin conveyed 94 Barre Drive to David K. Martin II and Rachel A. Martin for $355,000.

Mark R. Bernhardt and Karen P. Bernhardt conveyed property on a public road to American Escrow & Closing Co for $735,000.

Gabrielle Elizabeth Whitaker and Kyle J. Whitaker conveyed 1525 Lambeth Road to Christopher D. Good and Stacy H. Good for $380,000.

Laurie J. Thompson and Matthew Thompson conveyed property on Salem Drive to Brigham R. Madden Cox, Brigham R Madden Cox, Jacqueline H. Madden Cox and Jacqueline H Madden Cox for $310,000.

Eugene R. Zimmerman, Verna N. Zimmerman, Paul S. Horning and Louise A. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Paul S. Horning and Louise A. Horning for $1.

Dustin Chambers conveyed property on Pulte Road to Benjamin J. Herr, Sarah Kay Gregory Herr and Sarah Kay Gregory Herr for $280,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jeremy Hershey and Carolyn Hershey conveyed 67 S. Grant St. to Michelle Hoffman for $293,000.

Paul H. Ebersole and Jeanette L. Ebersole conveyed 133 N. Clay St. to Holly L. Shonk for $218,000.

Dean L. Garman conveyed 81 N. Main St. to Angel I. Dominguez Martinez, Angel I Dominguez Martinez and Heather A. Alexander for $225,000.

David A. York and Cynthia S. York conveyed property on a public road to Home Redefined LLC for $62,000.

Ronald H. Shank and Lucille M. Shank conveyed 424 W. Ferdinand St. to Shane Douglas Galway and Julia Nicole Galway for $243,000.

MANOR TWP.

Manor Township of and Manor Township conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $22,700.

Janet E. Todd conveyed property on Manor Oaks Drive to Kyra L. Barry and Carl M. Grab for $333,000.

George D. Robb III conveyed property on Lincoln Highway West to Black Holdings LLC for $700,000.

Gary W. Rupp and Carol E. Rupp conveyed property on a public road to Natalie Strickler and Alexis Gessner for $475,000.

Austin D. Grill conveyed 270 White Chapel Road to William J. Keck Jr. and Jana M. Keck for $325,000.

Suzanne K. Charles conveyed property on Gamber Road to Jonathan C. Keenen and Rebekah S. Keenen for $550,500.

Grace Reuss conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Bethany M. Nadu for $299,100.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to William R. Hauber II for $445,848.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David S. Tucker, Stanley R. Tucker and Catherine Jane Tucker conveyed 258 Fairview Ave. to Marina Blacklock for $135,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Leonard C. Iddings Jr. and Tammee A. Iddings conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Eric Pearson and Dawn Pearson for $515,000.

The estate of Ryan M. Bower and the estate of Ryan Michael Bower conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Kimberly J. Berkich and Kenneth E. Berkich for $325,000.

Garry Scot Johnson conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Antonio Torres Velez, Antonio Torres Velez and Keixha I. Torres for $335,000.

Douglas A. Sorensen Jr. and Augustina M. Sorensen conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Augustina M. Sorensen for $1.

Brett Middleton and Erin Middleton conveyed 175 Fox Hollow Road to John D. Keohane and Lori R. Keohane for $515,000.

Frederick A. Messenger and Ellen S. Messenger conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Miller for $175,000.

Michael H. Snyder and Marie Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Snyder, Marie Snyder and Christal M. Snyder for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Todd D. Sikora and Jeanne L. Sikora conveyed 206 New St. to Rachael O. Packer for $395,000.

Brian P. Long and Wendy M. Long conveyed 321 Maple Ave. to Amanda Henderson for $263,500.

Marie F. Eshleman and Brian Keith Eshleman conveyed property on East Cottage Avenue to Daniel Johnston for $270,000.

Jody L. Hoffer conveyed 426 Manor View Drive to Allison M. Wick for $331,000.

Jonathan C. Keenen, Rebekah S. Kreamer and Rebekah S. Keenen conveyed property on West Frederick Street to Nicholas Hershey and Rose Hershey for $315,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

St. Marks United Methodist Church conveyed 45 E. Main St. to Wilbert Properties LLC for $240,000.

The estate of Harold W. Billow conveyed 206 Fairview St. to Jonathan D. Garber and Kari L. Garber for $155,000.

Dana M. Thomas conveyed property on South Market Street to Hansjorg Strube and Ina Schweitzer for $350,500.

Kimberly A. Fink and Kimberly A. Hoxie conveyed 420 S. Plum St. to Keith E. Eisenberger and Corrine N. Eisenberger for $185,400.

Marasha Sanchez and Zachary Luciano conveyed property on Bernhard Avenue to Tyler D. Tenreiro and Megan H. Tenreiro for $170,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

John E. Spittal, Jacqueline M. Spittal, Nicholas English and Mary C. English conveyed property on a public road to John E. Spittal and Jacqueline M. Spittal for $1.

Nicholas English and Mary C. English conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas English and Mary C. English for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Bijay Krishna Mali and Shakuntala Mali for $350,000.

Nicholas English and Mary C. English conveyed property on a public road to John E. Spittal and Jacqueline M. Spittal for $1.

Bruce R. Limpert and Lynda W. Limpert conveyed property on Meadowbrook Lane to Steven L. Faus and Dina E. Faus for $595,000.

Manuel Nunez Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Ashraf Bassilly and Miranda Barsoum for $247,500.

Tomas A. Fredlund and Naomi R. Fredlund conveyed property on a public road to Brett M. Kain and Sarah M. Kain for $685,000.

Brandon M. Sundberg, Kelly S. Sundberg, Brian D. Sundberg and Deborah G. Sundberg conveyed 1617 Milton Grove Road to Joshua D. Mellott and Amber Mellott for $272,000.

The estate of Dorothy B. Hay conveyed property on Hill Street to Barry E. Foreman and Gloria J. Foreman for $290,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Ck Will Jr., Charles K. Will Jr., Keri Will Del Tufo and Keri Will Del Tufo conveyed property on West Conestoga Street to Kevin J. Bullis and Teresa A. Bullis for $340,000.

Richard W. McMichael conveyed 531 E. Main St. to Aniuska Bravo Poulot and Aniuska Bravo Poulot for $300,000.

Emily Elaine Croak and Robert M. Croak conveyed Unit 22 to Richard C. Willard and Penelope B. Willard for $185,000.

Jeffrey M. Singleton conveyed 19 S. Custer Ave. to Tyler J. Noss and Sarah D. Shirk for $225,000.

Wilbur G. Horning and Roberta A. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Seth R. McCarty and Allison N. McCarty for $325,000.

Michael V. Peluso and Lauren M. Peluso conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Christina W. Nellis and John D. Nellis Jr. for $392,777.

PARADISE TWP.

W. Ross Carroll and Rosemarie M. Carroll conveyed 158A Harristown Road to Vintage Overlook LLC for $668,000.

Samuel F. King conveyed property on Cherry Hill Road to Samuel F. King and Sadie Z. King for $1.

Nicholas Henshaw conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Henshaw and April Henshaw for $1.

Jacob L. Beiler Jr. conveyed property on Peach Lane to Jacob L. Beiler Jr. and Lavina F. Beiler for $1.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Charles E. Cowart conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Miller and Kimberly R. Miller for $325,000.

Ryan M. Stoner conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Keshab Adhikari and Thagi Khanal for $370,000.

Bryant G. Wood and Faith A. Wood conveyed Unit 227 to Garrett S. Bembenek and Elizabeth Ann Bembenek for $350,000.

Shavon Vasquez and Delfin Vasquez conveyed property on a public road to Purssutam Acharya and Sabitra Acharya for $520,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Sean M. Miller and Madeline L. Mowery conveyed 372 Eckman Road to Dakota Ps Carpenter and Cassandra Shultz for $230,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Daniel M. Nadu and Bethany Nadu conveyed 484 Lancaster Pike to Daniel M. Nadu for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Joseph B. Nadu, Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 20 to Richard Javish Medina Colon and Jennifer Pahola Davila Silva for $353,475.

Marshall A. Trimble conveyed property on Miller Road to Carrie Heller and Gregory Kistler for $260,000.

Shelby J. Shenk conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Angela Martin for $315,000.

Gregory M. Bullock conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to Brendan T. Morrison and Kloe B. Morrison for $272,000.

Henry L. Esh and Sarah S. Esh conveyed property on Stump Road to Isaac K. Esh and Elizabeth B. Esh for $500,000.

Dustin L. Martin and Kelsey M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Paul Reginald Dampier and Susan P. Dampier for $900,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 129 to Shawn Adam Stover and Sandra Marie Stover for $371,215.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Lewis Investment Properties LLC and Adam G. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Mathieu S. Pechin for $290,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Kevin J. Miller and Tammy Z. Miller conveyed property on Center Street to Valley View Capital LLC for $140,000.

John L. Ward and Melissa S. Ward conveyed property on Hossler Road to Jeffrey K. Shepler and Patricia L. Shepler for $470,000.

Dolores G. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Arisen Investments LLC for $450,000.

Dianne L. Vogel and Phyllis E. Vogel conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Seth Nolt and Karlie Ellen Nolt for $259,000.

Hope V. Myers and Lamar H. Myers conveyed Unit 210 to Linda P. Jacobs for $414,950.

Christopher M. Keen and Brittany Keen conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Joshua David Yeager and Rebecca Nicole Yeager for $400,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed 1416 Barrington Drive to Michael Patrick Harrison and Kelli Ann Harrison for $492,000.

Duane E. Harnly conveyed property on a public road to Kristen Knowles for $250,000.

John H. Haugh conveyed 400 Lefever Road to John H. Haugh for $1.

Stephen R. Weiler and Brittany L. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Brown and Janelle Krantz for $570,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Samuel S. Beiler and Sarah F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Lapp and Annie K. Lapp for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mary Ann Cranata, Carole A. Cranata and Carole A. McCoy conveyed property on a public road to Amos Ebersol and Sally Ebersol for $350,000.

Emanuel J. King and Lydia S. King conveyed property on a public road to John Roy King and Rebecca Sue King for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Abraham E. King and Katie S. King conveyed 313 S. Jackson St. to Robert Burns and Brittany Burns for $349,900.

STRASBURG TWP.

Philip H. Good conveyed property on a public road to Philip H. Good and Holly A. Good for $1.

Dustin B. Thomas and Margaret A. Thomas conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Matthew Michael Miller and Andrea James for $390,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Michael S. Huber and Abigail B. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Michael Wenger for $293,000.

WARWICK TWP.

John T. Diehm conveyed 403 Cardinal Road to Wayne Scott Hatten for $225,000.

Gregory A. Testa and Jamie L. Testa conveyed property on Sensenich Drive to Michael A. Vavreck and Kirsten R. Vavreck for $570,000.

Lynn Amendola conveyed property on a public road to Steven H. Steinberg for $397,500.

Lucy F. Dowd conveyed property on English Ivy Drive to Dane E. Nicodemus and Susann W. Nicodemus for $476,000.

Mark D. Landis and Laura J. Landis conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Ryan M. Stoner and Lauren M. Jefferson for $411,000.

Scott D. Garner and Paige R. Garner conveyed property on Troy Drive to Joshua Huffman and Danielle Huffman for $575,000.

Albert Thorp III and Janet M. Thorp conveyed 452 Resolution Way to Joseph R. Wechezak and Veronica Quiroz for $530,400.

Shirley M. Kurtz conveyed property on Kurtz Drive to Bruce Snyder and Melanie Snyder for $435,900.

Bradford Scott Dunlap, Nancy A. Dunlap and Bradford S. Dunlap conveyed 218 Pleasant Hill Drive to Bradford Scott Dunlap for $1.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LlLC Lititz Reserve LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bennie Roosevelt Eison and Leann Elizabeth Eison for $496,245.

Richard N. Baird, Nadena B. Ament and Nadena Ament conveyed 1808 Shelley Road to C&F Inc. for $90,000.