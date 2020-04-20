The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office April 6-10:

Caernarvon Township

UMPH PA Lancaster County LLC conveyed property on Division Highway to UMPH PA Lancaster County LLC for $1.

Christiana Borough

Barry M. Holt and Rebecca L. Holt conveyed property on a public road to Colleen M. Armstrong for $195,000.

West Cocalico Township

Donald Lee Ulrich and Carol Louise Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Brent R. Martin and Lisa L. Martin for $275,000.

Columbia Borough

Angela Dunn, Angela Dunn Abramo and Brian Abramo conveyed 807 Walnut St. to Shannon L. Finefrock and Michael R. Finefrock for $145,000.

Dennis L. Kemmick Jr. conveyed 160 Walnut St. to Amy S. Kostoff for $197,500.

Gabriel Brubaker conveyed 630 S. 12th St. to Virginia Ann Marie Creswell and Iris Rentas for $145,000.

Steven J. Lewis conveyed 125 N. Third St. to M&M Realty Co for $152,500.

Conestoga Township

Jeffrey C. Charles conveyed property on Long Lane to Jeffrey C. Charles and Jennifer R. Charles for $1.

Denver Borough

Matthew P. Weston conveyed 226 Main St. to Real Life Community Services for $89,000.

East Donegal Township

Joshua A. Carpenter and Sarah A. Carpenter conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Denton Price for $152,901.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Castleton Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Jeffrey C. Rutt, Alisa J. Rutt and Alisa J. Hoober conveyed property on a public road to Alisa J. Hoober and Clark M. Hoober for $1.

West Donegal Township

Barbara B. Klick, John C. Klick and Barbara B. Klick Trust conveyed property on a public road to Brian Florek and Andrea Florek for $534,900.

Ralph E. Sadler and Bonnie L. Sadler conveyed property on Olde Forge Drive to James L. Hartsell and Melissa J. Hartsell for $347,900.

Earl Township

Grande Land LP and Fiorino Grande conveyed property on a public road to William P. Colabove and Vickie L. Colabove for $312,000.

Benjamin P. King, Bennie P. King and Mary G. King conveyed property on a public road to Bennie P. King Jr. and Martha Sue King for $1.

West Earl Township

Dale W. Richard and Edna H. Richard conveyed property on Willow Dell Lane to Antonio Manuel Torres for $230,000.

Elizabeth Township

Neil S. Adams and Amy Jo Adams conveyed property on Fox Road to Stephen James Sensenig for $280,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Nancy J. Beck conveyed 633 Groff Ave. to Nancy J. Beck and Raymond E. Beck IV for $1.

Ephrata Borough

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie Sensenig for $272,000.

Richard K. Hayasaka and Brenda K. Hayasaka conveyed property on West Sunset Avenue to Deborah M. Krantz for $144,000.

James J. Raymond Jr. conveyed 107 Irene Ave. to Donaldo A. Morales and Ashlyn C. Morales for $159,000.

Ephrata Township

James F. Smith and Jan Smith conveyed 80 Brookfield Drive to Cynthia A. Sammarco and Christopher A. Sammarco for $264,000.

Keith H. Martin, Moses H. Martin Revocable Living Trust, Moses H. Martin, Vera H. Martin and J. Scott Martin conveyed property on Oriole Drive to Martin Brothers Residential LLC for $980,000.

East Hempfield Township

Matthew R. Bowman and Monica M. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Jordan T. Herr for $375,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Costello Builders Inc. and Dennis Herr conveyed property on a public road to Zachariah L. Smith and Rachel A. Smith for $85,000.

Michael W. Sauder and Susanna E. Sauder conveyed 811 Hillaire Road to Ahmad Afzali and Mohseneh Afzali for $270,000.

Claire L. Kurasz conveyed 2021 Harrogate Road to John Michael Fallatik and Aubrey I. Keenan for $305,000.

Kelsey Hohman and Giuseppe Amato conveyed 764 Southview Drive to Kelsey Amato, Kelsey Hohman and Giuseppe Amato for $1.

Ann R. Logan conveyed property on Pool Forge to Thomas J. Koch and Catherine A. Gavin for $340,000.

Demetrius Montano conveyed 59 South Ave. to Eibrahin E. Garcia Molina, Eibrahin E. Garcia Molina, Yarisbel Perez Serrano and Yarisbel Perez Serrano for $193,000.

West Hempfield Township

Mohsin Altufayli and Huda N. Altufayli conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Ethan W. Martin and Bridget A. Martin for $225,000.

East Lampeter Township

Gary G. Martin, Elsa M. Martin and Martin Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to John Speicher Jr. for $395,000.

Good N. Plenty Restaurant Inc. and Randall L. Hess conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Custom Home Group Inc. for $233,000.

Marvin L. Weaver, Lois A. Weaver and Lois H. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Marvin L. Weaver and Lois A. Weaver for $0.

West Lampeter Township

Ralph E. Lefever conveyed property on Hans Herr Drive to Ralph E. Lefever Jr. for $1.

WBF Associates LLC conveyed Unit 24 to J. Roger Landis and Beverly H. Landis for $290,000.

Elizabeth H. Murphy conveyed 105 Penn Grant Road to Amanda Jean Smith and June E. McGlothlin for $270,000.

WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Harry Howard Jr., Monica R. Dixon Howard and Monica R Dixon Howard for $356,550.

Lancaster City

Verlina L. Velazquez conveyed 857 Hilton Drive to Verlina L. Velazquez Millings, Verlina L Velazquez Millings and Frank Millings for $1.

Rosa Garcia Diaz and Rosa Garcia conveyed 144 Juniata St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 507 Prospect St. to Thomas E. Forrester Jr. and Madison T. Forrester for $173,500.

Gorman Realty LLC and Justin Gorman conveyed 734 New Holland Ave. to Joseph A. Guest and Kaitlyne Guest for $160,000.

Serhat Cakmak and Claire E. Ream conveyed 416 Howard Ave. to Timothy J. Coleman and Robert W. Coleman for $100,000.

Iron Keep Holdings LLC conveyed 126 1/2 E. Lemon St. to Belong Homes LLC for $315,000.

Wendy Chan and Joseph C. Demodena conveyed 39 N. Lime St. to 39 North Lime Street Inc. for $1.

Leighton R. Kramer conveyed Unit 216 to PPB LLC for $81,000.

Edwin R. Alvarez and Miriam Alvarez conveyed 541 Hand Ave. to Paul R. Gingrich Jr. for $180,000.

Amy J. Drumheller conveyed 522 N. Plum St. to Ty J. Godfrey and Justina J. Godfrey for $135,000.

A. Plus Home Work LLC, Dan Parson Team LLC, Parson Dan Team LLC, Gabriel E. Laurence and Daniel F. Parson conveyed 437 W. Frederick St. to Kelly Alice Robinson and Erika Bansbach for $165,500.

Chung Y. Kwong conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to Chung Y. Kwong, Xiaoai Zhu and Constance Lee for $1.

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed property on a public road to Glacier Investments LLC for $55,000.

Horizon Rentals LLC and David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 113 S. Queen St. to Queen Street Property Group LLC for $95,000.

Lancaster Township

Kenneth E. Buchmann and Lauren D. Buchmann conveyed property on a public road to Kharga P. Ghimirey and Bhagi M. Acharya for $315,000.

Alice M. Mccomsey conveyed 1400 Meadowcreek Lane to Kristine A. Frey for $1.

Martha L. Wilson and David W. Meleizen conveyed property on Clark Street to Place Called Home LLC for $65,000.

Charles Ian Davis and Kendra A. Davis conveyed 1112 Watson Ave. to Gregory R. Anders Jr. and Mary A. Vanogtrop for $195,000.

Leacock Township

Jonas K. Petersheim and Verna Petersheim conveyed property on West Pequea Lane to Benjamin K. Esh and Anna Mae Esh for $13,240.

Benjamin K. Esh and Anna Mae Esh conveyed property on West Pequea Lane to Benjamin K. Esh and Anna Mae Esh for $1.

Jonas B. King and Sarah K. King conveyed property on West Pequea Lane to Jonas B. King and Sarah K. King for $1.

Jonas K. Petersheim and Verna Petersheim conveyed property on West Pequea Lane to Jonas B. King and Sarah K. King for $17,500.

Jonas B. King, Sarah K. King and Mervin R. King conveyed property on West Pequea Lane to Jonas B. King and Sarah K. King for $1.

Lititz Borough

Sean R. Reidenbaugh and Christine N. Reidenbaugh conveyed 115 Swarthmore Drive to Keith E. Ross and Deborah Vt Ross for $242,900.

The estate of James L. Gehman conveyed 422 N. Cedar St. to Bradley Gehman for $1.

Keith E. Ross and Deborah Vt Ross conveyed 511 Arctic Tern to Aaron R. Goshert and Ashley M. Goshert for $225,000.

Denise A. Enck conveyed property on East Main Street to Jacquelynn J. Brandsema Heagy and Jacquelynn J Brandsema Heagy for $186,900.

Maria Kesoglou conveyed property on a public road to Micaiah O. Schlicher and Kerri B. Schlicher for $244,900.

Little Britain Township

Lou P. Rodriguez and Tomas Rodriguez conveyed property on a public road to John P. Longenecker, Denise R. Longenecker and Perry C. Lefever for $162,000.

Manheim Township

Jeremy Stoltzfus and Djaneta Stoltzfus conveyed property on Suffolk Drive to Mark Gutman and Ashley Gutman for $570,000.

S. Todd Lewis and Martha M. Lewis conveyed property on Belle Meade Drive to Jack M. Smith for $460,000.

Jacqueline James, Jessica L. Landreth and Jessica L. Reheard conveyed 2159 Kentwood Drive to Jacqueline James for $1.

June Dey Stine and June D. Stine conveyed property on Olympia Street to June Dey Stine and June Dey Stine Revocable Trust for $1.

SME Holdings LP and Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed 367 Breckenridge Way to Alex C. Luthwaite and Ann Luthwaite for $384,900.

Kimberly K. Keith and Kimberly K. Maule conveyed 963 Pleasure Road to Caroline Eager and John Eager III for $213,000.

Gayle K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Robert K. Wenger and Sharon L. Lucanik for $581,500.

Frederick Waller and Lynette Waller conveyed 1012 Marshall Ave. to Aaron J. Pysher and Chloe A. Keller for $163,900.

Manheim Borough

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 260 Rapho St. to Madelyn C. Hinkle and Benjamin John Underwood for $224,900.

Christopher T. Simon and Timothy K. Nye conveyed property on a public road to AAA Real Estate & Property Management LLC for $440,000.

Manor Township

Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. and Sibcy Cline Relocation Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert Maras Jr. and Carol Maras for $467,500.

Susan J. Snyder conveyed 110 Langley Square to Jorge Reynaldo Garcia Balmaseda for $230,000.

Murry Cos. Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Catherine D. Heisinger for $272,485.

James Louis Malfregeot II and Katharine Elizabeth Malfregeot conveyed property on a public road to Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. and Sibcy Cline Relocation Services Inc. for $467,500.

Yasiel Rodriguez Torres conveyed 1036 Monticello Lane to Martha Lisley Martinez Porras and Martha Lisley Martinez Porras for $167,325.

Anthony Mannino conveyed property on Bradford Street to Antonino Ps Mannino for $1.

Peter M. Neves and Cathy Neves conveyed 135 Kilgannon Lane to Leonard R. Hollinger and Cheryl A. Hollinger for $360,000.

Millersville Borough

Ryan P. Heffernan and Dominique Heffernan conveyed 9 Bunker Hill to Ryan P. Heffernan for $1.

Mount Joy Borough

Wells Fargo Bank NA and Orange Coast Title Co conveyed property on a public road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $10.

Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 15 to Shelby L. Hontz for $203,120.

Mountville Borough

Thomas L. Poulos conveyed 131 E. New St. to Madison T. Metz for $164,900.

New Holland Borough

Stephanie L. Sensenig conveyed property on Spring Hollow Drive to Christian L. Smucker for $362,500.

Paradise Township

Para Grove Guest House LLC, John D. Smucker and Suzanne F. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Home In Paradise LLC for $563,000.

Aaron B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Meadow Lane to Aaron B. Stoltzfus and Reba Maria Frank for $1.

Penn Township

Jared L. Gabers, Caitlin R. Erb and Caitlin R. Gabers conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Cassel for $194,900.

Sean Patrick Malloy and Karli W. Malloy conveyed 137 N. Penryn Road to Hannah Elizabeth Ames and Thomas Robert Hummer for $230,000.

Rapho Township

Carole T. Sullivan conveyed property on Fieldstone Drive to Jinxu Chen for $215,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed Unit 54 to Ironstone Homes LLC for $95,000.

Sadsbury Township

Glenn A. Peifer and Denise M. Peifer conveyed property on Lower Valley Road to Matthew K. Taylor and Rosita M. Taylor for $230,000.

Salisbury Township

Robert L. Beiler and Linda G. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Barry M. Holt and Rebecca L. Holt for $245,000.

Robert W. Berkey and Wesley Robert Berkey conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. King and Ruth K. King for $150,000.

Mary Elizabeth Nissley conveyed property on a public road to David R. Fisher for $210,000.

Strasburg Borough

Richard P. Hermann and Jeanne R. Hermann conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey B. Hodge and Kelby E. Hodge for $290,000.

Warwick Township

Thomas L. Fulmer and Elaine M. Fulmer conveyed property on Karen Court to Sean R. Reidenbaugh and Christine N. Reidenbaugh for $342,450.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 624 Allegiance Drive to Debra L. Lambert for $780,786.

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed 32 Lititz Run Road to Matthew Bills and Erin Bills for $65,000.

Jami L. Frank conveyed 11 Church St. to Zachary J. Horst and Heidi A. Horst for $210,000.

Christopher J. Wiest, Taryn N. Wiest and Taryn N. Hollister conveyed property on Ciera Drive to Claud C. Neer for $255,000.