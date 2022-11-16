PRESENTATION: The Sierra Club- Lancaster Group will host a presentation titled “DIY Salamander Garden: How to Attract Native Salamanders and Wildlife to Your Yard,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 701. Free admission; open to the public. The speaker will be Zach Barton, a high school biology teacher and longtime member of the Lancaster Herpetological Society. For more information, visit lancastersierraclub.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Title: “Duffy’s Cut: An American Tragedy,” presented by Dr. Matthew Patterson, DDS, forensic dentist. For more information, call 717-393-9745.

KOREAN WAR: The regular meeting of the Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the chapel at Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A luncheon will be served. The speaker is Brig. Gen. David Wood. For more information, contact Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.

