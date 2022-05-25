YOUTH WORKERS WEBINAR: Samaritan Counseling Group will host a free online webinar on trauma for mental health professionals, educators, and community workers from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Registration is free but required as attendance is limited. For more information or to register, visit scclanc.org/events/trauma-webinar-youth-workers; contact Mike Shook, mshook@scclanc.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will host an educational program, “Artistic Features Enhancing Stove Plates,” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. Free and open to the public. Parking lot and entrance in the rear alley. For more information, visit cocalicovalleyhs.org or call 717-733-1616.

PINOCHLE CARD PARTIES: Haus-Pinochle Card Parties will be held Thursday, May 26 at the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 N. Academy Drive, Ephrata. Doors open at noon; card games will be held from 1-4 p.m. Open to the public. There will be raffle and door prizes. Food and drinks available. Cost is $5 donation. Proceeds benefit food banks and local charities. For more information, call 717-989-4555; or 717-333-2764.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.