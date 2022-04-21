So, here in Pennsylvania our choices for possible elected officeholders in the coming years include U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Dr. Mehmet Oz and the only twice-impeached president in U.S. history, Donald Trump, assuming he remains out of prison and the Republican Party chooses him as its next presidential nominee. They are admirers of each other. I would hope we citizens of this great state will decide we can do better than this!

First of all, Smucker in his three terms has shown he does not represent all of us. According to a report in LNP | LancasterOnline, Smucker voted for Trump’s policies 95% of the time, and he seems to shy away from holding town hall meetings. Dr. Oz is unknown politically, but his commercials make him seem too much like a charlatan; he’s nobody I could trust. Then there is the twice-impeached President Trump, who has too much questionable baggage for me.

Please, Lancaster County, we can do better than these three: Larry, Moe and Curly.

Don Mast

New Holland