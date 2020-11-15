To anyone who graduated, attended, worked for or taught in the School District of Lancaster: Please donate to the Extraordinary Give campaign on Nov. 20, specifically the Lancaster Education Foundation. This nonprofit does so much for the children of Lancaster city.

The majority of the district’s 11,000 students come from families who don’t have a lot of disposable income to pay for the extras that students from other areas have. The Lancaster Education Foundation helps to pay for some of these extras. This year, more than 60 students received college scholarships and help paying for dual enrollment at seven local colleges and universities. All levels of the district benefited from the adopt-a-classroom project and from venture grants to innovative programs in the district.

I realize how tough it has been this year with COVID-19. But this is the time to really support the Lancaster Education Foundation and the children of Lancaster city.

Any size donation is a help in these times — $10, $15, $25 or more can and will make a difference in their lives.

Carol Kloss

West Lampeter Township