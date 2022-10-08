Have you noticed that when you drive around Penn Square, the traffic lines are missing? When you park on North Queen Street, the space lines are missing or faded. Have you noticed that throughout downtown Lancaster city, parking space lines have disappeared and many traffic lines are missing?

I live in Lancaster and spend a lot of time driving the streets, yet I can’t remember the last time I saw a truck painting lines on streets or parking spaces. I know we have bigger problems that are hard to address, but in my mind painting street lines to help guide traffic is not difficult.

Mayor, can you solve this problem?

Michael Ervin

Lancaster