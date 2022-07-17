If you attended the Open Streets Lancaster event organized by Lancaster Rec last month, you may have noticed the block of South Water Street next to Culliton Park packed with skateboarders, roller skaters, bikers, scooter riders and more at a pop-up skate park held that day. But where do these people of all ages, genders and ethnicities ride the other 364 days of the year?

Skateboarders and others who are fortunate enough to have access to transportation might drive to local skate parks in Manheim Township, Lititz or Millersville. Desperate Lancaster city residents might make the trek to the aging, poorly executed skate park in Lancaster County Park, but will face hefty fines if they choose to ride without helmets, elbow pads, knee pads and even wrist guards.

But most kids who live in Lancaster city and who don’t have a parent to drive them out of town skate in the streets, in parking lots, at businesses — or never have the opportunity to try out the sport at all.

There is an urgent need for a skate park in Lancaster city beyond a four-hour window one day a year.

Rob Reed

Lancaster