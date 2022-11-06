Kudos to Lancaster city for being redesignated as a “Certified Welcoming” city by the national nonprofit Welcoming America in October.

Lancaster is a great place for living, food, fun, and cultural events; however, I believe that it lacks sufficient accessibility for those with disabilities.

We are encouraged to support local businesses; we are encouraged to go to events and activities, but many of us feel that we cannot.

Lancaster should take into account that activities such as the mayor’s tree lighting should have an area set aside for wheelchairs and walkers so we don’t have to fight our way through crowds to see what is happening.

Weekend events, such as the recent ArtWalk, are almost impossible, since most of the galleries have stairs and no elevators.

Shopping locally can also be a challenge. I realize that some buildings are classified as historic; however, there are ways to add accessibility without taking away from the historic nature of the establishment.

There are a few places that are accessible, but most others are not. Is this because they don’t know what is essential and required of them to bring their establishment up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards?

Let’s talk about getting to anything within the city! Our sidewalks are horrible. Many sidewalks are so bad that they can damage or wear down wheelchair tires quickly, and insurance plans do not always pay for new tires.

I hope that Lancaster will be more considerate to people with disabilities. We would like to enjoy all of the events that Lancaster offers, too.

Elana-Beth Rosen

Lancaster

Community activist for disability rights, inclusion and equality