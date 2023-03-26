With all the new development in Lancaster city, the city will undoubtedly undergo some significant changes, especially in politics.

I do not believe that Democrats will dominate Lancaster City Council or the School District of Lancaster school board for many more years, because the new residents moving into the city are generally the ones who previously moved out (Republicans).

How long before we are fighting over a new school for these new residents, who probably don’t want their kids to attend McCaskey High School as it is now constituted?

I don’t doubt there will be an effort by these returned residents to push for a new school in another part of the city, maybe downtown.

Fights will begin over charter schools and using tax money to fund these schools. An attempt to resegregate students could even happen, right here in Lancaster city!

I watch other cities having these fights over charter schools and see it as nothing but an attempt to resegregate. This time, however, they’re going to want to use public money.

It’s probably fun to buy a lovely condo for $1.5 million near all the amenities offered downtown. But I predict that newcomers who don’t believe in diversity and inclusion will devise a plan to create and fund some type of new system. Political power will help them in that endeavor. I don’t want the people who stayed all their lives in the city to be blindsided by what’s coming.

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township