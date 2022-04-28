In response to the April 23 letter “Blame cities, not farms”:

Please note that Lancaster city has been working steadily to improve storm overflow from raw sewage dumping into the Conestoga River, as evidenced by the many rain gardens, permeable pavements, etc., that have been installed over the past several years.

Here’s a good reference for what the city is doing and encouraging others to do to improve that situation: bit.ly/shelley1.

We should recognize that the city and the farmers are making good progress to lessen the flow of pollutants into the river and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

Zita Angelo

Marietta