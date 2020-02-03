Dear President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker:
By faith, I believe you are created in the image of God.
By both faith and personal encounter on USA soil and Tanzanian soil, I know many people from Tanzania are amazing, beautiful, compassionate, dazzling, easygoing, funny, gregarious, handsome, inspirational, joyful, kind, loving, magnificent, noble, open, personable, quiet, righteous, sincere, terrific, understanding, vivacious, welcoming, eXcellent, youthful and zany.
I’ve been to church for over eight hours in one Sunday worship at the cathedral in Tukuyu, and they’ve been to a 30-minute communion service with me in Thomasville, York County.
All this is to say that I find the travel ban from Tanzania to the USA absolutely ridiculous, and this news bites me like I’ve stepped on an army of siafu ants marching into my house (which actually happened once). So I invite you to repent, have your mind renewed, run away from the fear that is possessing you, and be filled with the spirit of love.
Because — as I know you are created in the same image of God as my Tanzania siblings — this hurts my heart.
Pastor Tim Seitz-Brown
Spring Grove, York County