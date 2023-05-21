What is happening to our public education system? It is in need of improvement but that is not where the work and resources are being directed. Instead, we drive out reasonable and responsible school board members by making school board meetings a lengthy circus and threatening them and their families. We have state politicians who pass laws directed at what they think is not appropriate. Teachers are investigated by their district and state regulators for showing a Disney movie. An individual parent can deplete time and resources because they dislike a book they never read.

Who in their right mind would encourage a young adult to go into teaching or school administration? What does all this portend for the future education of our most valuable resource — our children and grandchildren? I shudder to think. Perhaps artificial intelligence will make it all work better because our current intelligence is really bad.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy