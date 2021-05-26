The May 12 LNP | LancasterOnline article headlined “Rehab home goes for $30M,” on the recent sale of Conestoga View, contained information that I believe requires clarification regarding the 2005 sale of this nursing home by Lancaster County to the real estate affiliate of Complete HealthCare Resources.

First, the 2005 sale was not approved unanimously by the county commissioners. The earlier agreement of sale was a unanimous vote, but the actual vote was 2-1 with Dick Shellenberger and Molly Henderson voting to sell and Pete Shaub voting no.

Second, the article stated that “county officials had grown weary of spending more than $3 million to operate the 900 E. King St. facility.” It neglected to mention that, at that time, the county controller and others disagreed and shared numbers showing little or no cost to the county.

Third, the article stated that the 2005 sale “drew immediate controversy.” The public outrage was extensive: broad, deep and diverse. We collectively objected to selling the county home to a private entity. We felt this was turning our backs on the most vulnerable. Henderson and Shellenberger maintained that it was time for the county to get out of the nursing home business; Lancaster residents repeatedly responded by saying that Conestoga View “should not be looked at as a business.” Paul Thibault, a former county commissioner, pleaded before the vote for the commissioners to give themselves more time to think about the sale because “it will come back to haunt you.”

To my continued outrage, sadness and belief, these words have been proven true.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor