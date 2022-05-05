Emerging from the noise of the current primary campaigns for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat is a candidate who I believe possesses both the life experience and record of service to be a credible senator.

Congressman Conor Lamb has won three high-profile congressional campaigns in a western Pennsylvania district that supported Donald Trump by almost 20% percent in 2016.

Lamb was able to beat the odds in a difficult district because voters supported his pragmatic, progressive approach. Lamb is a problem-solver who cares little about scoring political points.

Lamb has voted to support important national initiatives, including COVID-19 relief for families and small businesses, and long-overdue infrastructure investment in our roads, bridges, electric grid and water supply.

Important, sorely needed and family-friendly initiatives — including child care benefits and Medicare expansion — have been stalled or killed in the evenly divided U.S. Senate, which is deadlocked on nearly every vote that matters to the majority of Americans.

We must break this deadlock by electing a senator who will support an agenda that benefits working families and older adults. Solutions and service have always been Lamb’s trademark. His record as a Marine, a U.S. attorney and a member of Congress all bear witness to his commitment to serving his country.

In my view, Conor Lamb is the most qualified and committed of both Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. Senate. On May 17, I will be voting for Lamb for the Senate, and I encourage you to do the same.

J. Richard Gray

Former Lancaster city mayor