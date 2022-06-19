A healthy work ethic and other value-oriented foci may be needed by our youth and young adults today. Our youth and young adults have, and are nurturing, a culture of their own — a set of values and mores that may not ensure their success.

I want to be careful, and I try not to be judgmental. I witnessed and experienced something I wish I hadn’t. While visiting a dear friend recently, his son said, “Dad, did Mom throw away my blunt when she was cleaning up?”

We were sitting and talking in my friend’s lounging room. My friend said, “I don’t know son. Why don’t you go downstairs and ask her? She might have done it by mistake.”

It hurt my heart, but I had to realize that this is a reality we are living today. Among other things, some of our young adults and youth are smoking weed every day. Their lack of orientation with wholesome values may be impairing their abilities to succeed in a world laden with emotional problems and economic struggles.

As adults, we need to find a healthy way to call them to conscience and even a sense of sobriety. Good things can happen for them — and for us — if we can get this right for the better. God forbid the increase of accidents and other things that could result if we don’t.

Pastor Kevin Byam-Brown

Lancaster