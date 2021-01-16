To U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

I am appalled and ashamed that you currently represent me in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jan. 6 was a sad day for our country! Your actions that day and the following morning showed me what I have suspected for the past four years. You are and have been an enabler of President Donald Trump. You and your fellow enablers must be held accountable.

I therefore must encourage you to resign your position as my representative. Your lack of integrity has caused me to lose all confidence in your ability to represent our district.

By the way, Sen. Pat Toomey made us proud, and I have told him so!

Randolph Hassler

East Donegal Township