What happened at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 was an attempt to overthrow our democratic government and replace it with an authoritarian dictatorship. Isn’t that the very definition of treason?

I should be shocked at the efforts of most of the Republican Party to minimize and outright ignore this tragic event, but I’m not.

As far as concern and support for the law enforcement officers who were injured and the five police officers who died in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, we hear mostly crickets from the Republicans. Twenty-one U.S. House Republicans even voted against honoring, with a Congressional Gold Medal, the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol.

I have one question for the Donald Trump supporters: Would you be as unconcerned if the people who violently attacked our U.S. Capitol were supporters of a Democratic president and were people of color?

According to Trump, these terrorists were “great people” and “loving.” In my view, those are sick words spoken by a sick, corrupt man. The details that have already emerged about Jan. 6 indicate to me that there’s much to learn — or should I say much to hide? — for Trump and his followers.

And now Republican state legislators in state after state are changing or attempting to change their voting laws. In my view, these changes have nothing to do with election integrity and everything to do with their no-holds-barred approach to seizing power.

I pray that our democracy is able to endure the ongoing authoritarian threat posed by Trump and his followers. As the famous quote goes, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”

Steve Cooke

Landisville