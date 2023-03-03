I have now seen multiple letters to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline decrying “helping new moms” and “giving too much.”

The fact that some people feel comfortable voicing this lack of compassion boggles my mind. It’s essentially waving a big sign: “Hey, I am an uneducated, uncaring person — ask me more!”

Now, there’s the PennLive article “Trump-backed parents group sues over program,” which was published in the Feb. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline. It addresses West Shore School District parents suing over a curriculum that teaches kindness.

According to the article: “In an email filed as evidence by the plaintiffs’ attorneys, one of the parents asserts to West Shore school officials that her conservative religious values conflict with the Character Strong lessons — which are intended to teach compassion — because ‘not every human is deserving of my child’s empathy.’ ”

It’s unbelievable to me that putting these words into writing doesn’t elicit an urge for self-reflection. Instead, these parents find it entirely appropriate to press on and even go to court, despite a thought process that does not seem to be cogent.

In another dystopian actual quote in the article, the plaintiffs argue that their objections “need not be acceptable, logical, consistent, or comprehensible to others in order to merit First Amendment protection.”

God bless you on your journey to find even the most basic decency in yourself and respect for those around you.

Mary Purcell

Manheim Township