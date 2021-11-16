I grew up in a strong Republican family. My parents were born in 1913 and 1914 and told me about people who actually fought in the Civil War. Theirs was truly the party of Lincoln, and they affiliated themselves with the Republican Party in the mid-1930s when they came of age to vote.

Years later, they would align themselves with and I’m sure call themselves Eisenhower Republicans. In 1960, they voted for Dwight Eisenhower’s vice president, Richard Nixon, for president.

After Nixon lost to John F. Kennedy, my dad took my brothers and sister and me into Philadelphia several months later to listen to the new president speak in front of Independence Hall. A new president had been elected, and it was time, as Americans, to unify behind our new leader.

We were not exposed to ugly, vulgar language from disgruntled Nixon supporters. My parents taught us the importance of civic responsibility. So, it’s very disturbing to see the lack of civility that former President Donald Trump has encouraged.

It also is troubling to see other Republicans rally behind “Let’s go Brandon” signs, which are, as we all know, a code for vulgarity toward our current president.

Is this the lesson we are teaching our children? I’m so glad I had better parents — ones who emphasized the importance of good manners and political civility.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster