The article “2 backed for commissioner” in the Feb. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline provided a look into endorsed Democratic candidate Bob Hollister’s campaign plans in running for Lancaster County commissioner.

When will we ever have a candidate who refrains from negative comments about his/her opponent and instead explains in detail the plan they have for the position they wish to attain?

I stopped reading the article when this statement by Hollister, referring to current Republican Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, caught my attention: “Josh and Ray need a slap in the head, and I will provide it for them every time they need it.”

What a way to start a campaign, especially since Hollister is quoted earlier in the article saying, “We need to bring back the dignity and civility that was Lancaster County when I grew up.”

I challenge Hollister to be civil and dignified in his upcoming campaign. Can he resist the urge to sling mud or offer “a slap in the head” to his opponents? Can he articulate clearly how he would make a difference leading Lancaster County if elected? What say ye, Mr. Hollister? Will the Lancaster County dignity and civility you grew up with guide your campaign?

You could start by offering Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino a public apology for your unkind words.

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township