Hospice & Community Care’s 37th Labor Day Auction, held at the Solanco Fairgrounds, was a record-breaking success, raising more than $880,000. After a year that was met with so many uncertainties, we are overflowing with gratitude for our community’s support of personalized, quality end-of-life care and grief support for patients and families in our region.

Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction is possible only through the support of our sponsors, volunteers and bidders. The response we had from local businesses and corporations was extraordinary. We would like to thank our new presenting sponsor, Rodgers & Associates, a supporter of the organization for more than 15 years. We also recognize our leadership sponsors, Blue Ridge Communications, Engle Printing & Publishing, Evans Burial Vaults, The Gilded Lily, Viocity Group, WGAL-TV and WIOV. These community-minded businesses ignited more than 80 other generous businesses to join them in support of hospice care.

The monumental task of planning the Labor Day auction would not be possible without the more than 400 volunteers who assist throughout the entire year. We are deeply grateful for the thousands of hours of time they dedicate to our mission. And thank you to the nearly 2,500 auction-goers who bid on quilts, jewelry, vacation getaways, sports memorabilia and more.

The Labor Day auction has now raised nearly $10 million in its 37-year history. All proceeds directly help to provide hospice, palliative and supportive care, and bereavement support for our patients and their families who are facing one of the most difficult times in life. Hospice & Community Care continues to serve nearly 650 patients per day and provides grief support to nearly 9,000 children, teens and adults annually through the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss.

Thank you for your support! We look forward to seeing you in person next year at the Labor Day Auction on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5 at the Solanco Fairgrounds.

Thomas Buter

Chairman

Labor Day Auction Committee

Hospice & Community Care

Steve Knaub

President and CEO

Hospice & Community Care