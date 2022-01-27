I am a 75-year-old lifelong Democrat. I consider myself a liberal. However, I resent being characterized by a number of Republican candidates running for statewide office as “the woke liberal mob.” These candidates obviously want to continue to divide and polarize our commonwealth and the nation.

Where are the leaders who will seek to bring the country together for a common purpose? We may disagree on the best ways to achieve that purpose, but if we disagree on the most basic elements of what constitutes a civil society, I fear we are doomed.

Susan Shearer

Lancaster