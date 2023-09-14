I am writing in response to the Aug. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Fighting nationalism with faith.”

It saddened me to read the article. I think that evangelical Christians are being misrepresented. In my opinion, someone coined the label “white Christian nationalism” to demean a whole group of people.

Evangelical Christians are being painted with a broad brush, which is not accurate. I don’t know of any Christian who believes that “full liberty and political power should be reserved for conservative Christians,” as Barry Stoner of the Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness asserts in the Aug. 12 article.

It seems as though the intent of the label is to encourage people to dislike Christians. In the article, one local faith leader states that the idea of merging religion and government “is one of the biggest threats to American life today.”

There are many religions practiced in our country, and we must all respect each person’s right to believe and practice them. It is not fair or kind to single out a particular group and give it a negative label just because there is disagreement with its views.

In order to live in a civilized society, there must be a moral code by which we govern. Who gets to decide? Some people of faith (as presented in the article) have seemingly determined that their faith is better. So they must now marginalize those who don’t agree with them with an unkind label. I don’t think this is a better practice of faith.

It used to be the American way to discuss differences in our religious beliefs with respect. We must let people think and decide for themselves.

Jan Bucher

Warwick Township