Typical Lancaster-Lebanon League football night Oct. 18 — nearly all games were noncompetitive blowouts! The time to realign the league is overdue.
How the state classifies teams based on the number of male students enrolled can’t be changed. But the league can realign based on other factors, such as number of participants (the demographics of students has changed, which in some districts reduced the number of male students participating). Recent program performance history also should be factored in placing teams in a position to improve competitiveness.
Below is my alignment based on the changes that have affected some schools:
Section 1: Manheim Township, Wilson, Warwick, Manheim Central, Hempfield, Cedar Crest, Cocalico.
Section 2: Conestoga Valley, Penn Manor, Solanco, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic.
Section 3: Annville-Cleona, Northern Lebanon, Elco, Pequea Valley, Octorara, McCaskey, Columbia, Ephrata, Garden Spot.
Ken Gerber
West Hempfield Township