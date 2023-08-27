The August 2023 issue of The Voice for Education, a magazine published by the Pennsylvania State Education Association, is uplifting and encouraging in these times of divisiveness.

I am a retired language teacher from the School District of Lancaster, but I worked for three years at Pequea Valley High School prior to teaching at J.P. McCaskey High School until my retirement in 2011.

What a pleasure to read about the award-winning agricultural education program at Pequea Valley High School and the two outstanding teachers, Douglas Masser and Jasmine VanSant, who prepare many students for a variety of future careers in the vast industry of agriculture. Congratulations to both of you and to your students.

I would like to mention a former Pequea Valley agriculture teacher, Jay Clair Witwer, who had an amazing program many years ago. I used to love to visit his lab facilities when I had free time, because of the various experiments his students were working on under his tutelage.

I believe that Witwer and his students were the first group in the county to plant trees along the Pequea Creek as a buffer zone to keep cows out of the water. His students participated in various competitions, and many went on to study agriculture and related fields at Penn State and other universities.

Clair would be very proud of Masser and VanSant for continuing and expanding a valuable learning experience and environment for our future leaders.

Congratulations for your dedication.

Erika Miller

Millersville