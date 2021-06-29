I find it interesting that once again the teachers and their unions have come out in full force, seeking to limit any real chance of expanding school choice in Pennsylvania.

I believe that if the public education establishment was capable of providing a high-quality education at a reasonable cost, citizens would choose to send their children to public schools. But, given union-backed teachers, who I view as grossly overpaid and overbenefited; excessive numbers of administrators; and first-class school facilities and massive athletic fields — all seemingly without regard to cost — we have a relatively poor academic performance when ranked against the rest of the world. And this comes with some of the highest per-student costs in the world.

Hardworking, caring parents want more, and I believe they should have every right to choose alternative options using those same per-person public dollars they are paying into the system.

Kudos to state Sen. Scott Martin for his leadership and courage in his work on this issue. He made a fine county commissioner. He is doing a great job in his current position and would make an outstanding governor, in the event he decides to pursue that endeavor. Stick to your principles, Sen. Martin. Working, taxpaying parents need you!

Gary L. Grossman

Maytown