One of the most difficult jobs during the pandemic is that of school superintendent. These administrators are responsible for making decisions impacting thousands of children, adult teachers and parents. No matter their decision, many won’t agree.

Each day, it seems, the newspaper announces schools closing for several days and then reopening until forced to close again. These decisions make it very difficult for parents who have to find someone to stay with their children for two or three days. Kudos to the School District of Lancaster for going to remote learning until Jan. 25. So long as the virus in Lancaster County is as serious as it is, this approach sounds like a responsible decision that parents can prepare for. It also shows concern for students and all school employees.

By the way, apparently, not all parents realize the seriousness of the pandemic and allow their kids to have parties despite the warnings from the media and local officials. When such parties result in the spread of the virus, it seems only appropriate that the parent’s name should be published.

Robert R. Cooper

Millersville