To the writer of the Jan. 24 letter “Things that make you ask questions”: You expressed my exact thoughts. Thank you.
The Democrats need to get over it and accept that the president is Donald J. Trump. Like it or leave the country. I voted for him in 2016 and I will vote for him again in 2020. He has done more to make America great again in the time he’s been in office than former President Barack Obama did in eight years. I didn’t vote for Obama for either term, but I never bashed him, either. My big question: Is Obama housing all the immigrants here illegally that he welcomed into the country? If not, why not?
Thank you, President Trump, for enforcing the building of the wall. Keep it going.
And the Jan. 27 letter (“Critics of Trump are unpatriotic”) was also great. My husband was a 22-year Army man. All people in the military sacrifice much and need to be thanked for your freedom — or you can leave the country.
Judy Nissley
East Earl Township