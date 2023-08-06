I was impressed and inspired when reading the July 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article about Kevin Ressler (“ ‘I want to help people’ ”).

His history of giving back to our community and his current goals are rays of sunshine, sorely needed in the current chaotic political environment.

Clearly, he is a standard-bearer for all who donate portions of their time or finances to the many worthy causes in Lancaster County.

I wish him continued success with his future plans and would appreciate periodic updates from LNP | LancasterOnline on his progress.

Gregory Liscio

Quarryville