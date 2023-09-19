So much of the daily news is negative and upsetting that it makes the very good news (“New tax filing sheds light on High donations,” Sept. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline) uplifting and actually joyous.

The generous, unselfish giving of the High family engenders new faith in the goodness, even love, of mankind. Over the years, the High family has given many millions of dollars to needy causes in our area and beyond. Additionally, the family has set up the High Foundation, which will continue to make lives better for people far into the future. God bless the Highs. As the Bible states, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Contrast the above with frequent stories of multimillionaires who get involved in illegal and immoral schemes to enlarge their estates beyond their reasonable comforts. Whom do you suppose is happier?

Hats off and gratitude to the late Sanford High, S. Dale High and the entire High family and organization for their selfless generosity.

Homer Weaver

New Holland