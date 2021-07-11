As many of my friends will tell you, I am pretty stingy when it comes to handing out compliments and quite generous when it comes to criticism. So it may come as somewhat of a shock, but Enelly Betancourt and the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline “Lancaster Watchdog” column have earned top honors from me.

About six months ago, I had a problem with one of the local utilities and after months of getting no response, I sent a letter to “Lancaster Watchdog.” Within a week Enelly Betancourt had resolved the issue. The way I calculate it, Enelly has justified the cost of my subscription to LNP | LancasterOnline for the next 15 years. Kudos to Enelly and to this newspaper. I am a reader for life.

Gerald J. Claes

East Hempfield Township