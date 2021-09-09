I want to recognize two actions of Gov. Tom Wolf that I believe address existential threats to our future.

The first is his recent decision to require masking of students, staff and visitors in Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities, helping to protect them, their families and teachers from the deadly spread of COVID-19.

Some Republican leaders suggest that requiring students to wear masks interferes with our freedom. But masks have been shown in many scientific studies to help protect us during the pandemic. They actually free us to move about more safely. They help to protect the vulnerable and those who serve us in schools, health care settings and businesses.

The other existential challenge on which Wolf has focused is climate change. Evidence from respected scientists demonstrates beyond any possible doubt that climate change is growing worse and represents a direct threat to our communities, our economy and the future of our children.

A multitude of myths about climate change have been propagated, in my view, by companies and investors who have money to make from sustaining our reliance on fossil fuels. The spreaders of such lies put profit, power and self-interest ahead of truth and the climate reality — floods, forest fires, record-breaking heat — that we can see with our own eyes.

Fortunately, Wolf’s vision for our future has not been corrupted by pandemic disinformation or the self-interest of our fossil fuel industry. He deserves our praise for his plans to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from the commonwealth’s fossil fuel-fired power plants — over the unwarranted objections of seemingly fuel-corrupted Republican opposition.

Peter A. Keller, Ph.D.

West Lampeter Township