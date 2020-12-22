Bravo to Suzanne Jackson for her “Come Together” suggestion (“Help restaurants and the hungry at the same time,” Dec. 17 op-ed).

The admired innovation of Americans is our ability to think outside the box. Yes, let’s donate to restaurants and then ask those same restaurants to make and deliver meals to organizations that distribute food to the underserved.

This could be Lancaster County’s very own version of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township