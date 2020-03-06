The March 2 LNP | LancasterOnline informed us, in part, of the terrific performances of the Warwick girl sprinters at the state indoor track meet at Penn State the day before (“Warwick’s 1-2 punch yields title”).
On that same weekend, the Centennial Conference Track and Field Championships were held at the Alumni Sports and Fitness Center at Franklin & Marshall College. I attended the event and watched the competition, including some marvelous relay races, particularly the women’s 4x800 relay. The F&M team consisting of June Sanchez, Lexi Saleno, Laura Greene and Sydney Dzenutis won the gold medal in record fashion in front of family, friends and hundreds of spectators lining the upper and lower tracks cheering them on to victory.
As competitive relays tend to be, particularly in the close quarters of indoor venues, the race was thrilling from the start and intensified with each lap as 10 teams vied for the top spot. As the race progressed, the lead changed multiple times. The back and forth of the competition built to a significant crescendo throughout the race. The victorious ladies ran not only a school record time, by over 20 seconds, but a conference championship record time of 9:29.20 — the first ever championship win by F&M women in this event!
Congratulations to these women, their coaches and F&M track and field. You gave us goose bumps and put a bounce in our steps!
Arthur Morris
Lancaster