Racism does not wash off like the novel coronavirus in 20 seconds. It appears that the white establishment in southern Georgia is up to its old tricks. Law enforcement was slow to react when it had one of its own flesh and blood on video fatally shooting a black man.

The fact that some white folks are delayed when it comes to their perception of racism and its consequences should not discourage well-intentioned people from climbing the knowledge curve about blue and black (law enforcement) violence, which is happening in New York, as well.

I’m learning slowly, too. One black man who was interviewed sympathized with victims of violence who are not recorded on smartphones. My whiteness had not thought of that.

With feminism and anti-racism becoming more respected and intersectional, some American men, especially white men, will have to dig themselves out of the racist hole they dug for themselves in order to better understand the privilege they enjoy over more deserving individuals of color.

A glint of humanity sometimes sparks across a white person’s eyes —not 1 out of a 100 like a decade ago, but maybe 1 out of 20. It is so encouraging to realize they have improved so much. Not enough, but still a lot.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster