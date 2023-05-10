Know the candidates in the Elizabethtown Area School District school board race! We do not need board members who are looking to push their own far-right political and social agendas. We have already seen attempts to ban books and limit curriculum. This would increase if more Republicans like them join the school board.

Five far-right Republicans are running for school board. These candidates — Tina Wilson, Lynda Shrum, Menno Riggleman, James Gilles and Kelly Carter — support an agenda of far-right views.

Fortunately, there are Democratic candidates and Republican candidates who cross-filed on the Democratic slate who would provide a positive alternative for voters. The Republican candidates who cross-filed — Steve Stouffer, Karen Sweigart and Michelle Pelna — and Beth Williams, who did not cross-file, are Republicans who will focus on education and not far-right ideology.

As a former board member and president, I believe that having board members who focus on education and not personal agendas is vital. The members of the moderate Republican slate have illustrated that they are committed to educational goals.

It is important for all voters to consider the values and priorities of the candidates running for office. The future of our schools is at stake. If our schools are not well-run, we lose the ability to attract and keep good employees. We also know that companies and families do not want to move into communities with poor or politically compromised schools, which can affect property values for all residents.

I urge all Elizabethtown Area School District voters to consider candidates from the Democratic and moderate Republican slates.

Jamie Rowley

Elizabethtown