First up are some of the “silly” news reports and comments made since the El Paso shooting. After killing 22 people, the alleged shooter may be charged with a hate crime. Wow, that will really nail him — 44 life terms instead of 22 before possibly being paroled in five years. It’s been a few hours; why hasn’t he been executed yet? Really disappointed no Texas cowboy stopped the attack with a legally owned and carried firearm — or is the Walmart a “gun-free zone” prohibiting legal gun owners from entering with a gun?
Then there are the interviews with the Democratic presidential candidates. I do not believe the fake tears. Then others attack the National Rifle Association and the gun used. Despite what they say, not everyone is for more gun control. We need crime control and more control of those with mental issues.
Has anyone considered that the recent Democratic debates inflamed the shooter by promising open borders and lots of giveaway programs for migrants coming here illegally?
I am sick with some of the things going on in this country. Maybe “knee-jerk” is the only important term in this note.
Mike Rauch
Ephrata