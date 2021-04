Thank you to the kind lady who followed me back to my car from the line outside the Postal Connections at Lancaster Shopping Center on Dec. 15.

It was very cold and windy, so I decided to return later. This sweet person offered to take my few pieces of mail along with hers. She had quite a bundle. She was next to get in the store, but took the risk of losing her place in line to help a stranger. I hope her thoughtfulness is returned to her in many ways.

DeVera Kramer

Manehim Township