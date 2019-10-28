I attended the Elizabethtown-Penn Manor high school football game and, because of a medical condition, I am forced to use a walker or cane.
Because of construction and the layout of the stadium itself, on three occasions Penn Manor students offered and did assist me going up and down the steps.
Because of my condition, I sat on the Penn Manor side and witnessed the Penn Manor fans cheering and applauding for the E-town band performance.
I just want to express my gratitude to the Penn Manor students and fans for their kindness, sportsmanship and class shown at this event.
W. Larry Borrell
Elizabethtown