Kindness, grounded upon “love thy neighbor as thyself,” is the glue that binds societies. Selfishness and narcissism — President Donald Trump’s character traits — serve to antagonize kindness, love and morality. “Othering,” tribalism, grievance, fear, greed and hate grow in their place, deepening xenophobia.

“Make America Kind Again!” The Republican Party needs that slogan, because xenophobia has seemingly become central to its platform. Contempt for liberals, Democrats or socialists is the Republican raison d’etre. Trump repels many Americans from his Republican Party, which in my view attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ individuals and other populations.

Trump called Mexicans rapists and criminals while focusing upon a xenophobic wall. His executive orders included banning Muslims, markedly reducing the number of refugees the U.S. will accept, reinterpreting asylum laws and instructing government agencies to reduce diversity training.

Trump’s campaign strategy seemingly centers on fabricating white grievance and fear, which represent the opposite of love and kindness. Apathetically denying systemic racism is the mantra. Instead of recognizing that Black Lives Matter protests are overwhelmingly nonviolent and empathizing with senseless police violence toward African Americans, Trump deepens tribalism by concocting suburban fear. He misused military personnel to attack peaceful American protesters for a photo opportunity at a church.

Trump’s actions, especially toward minorities and immigrants, lack an iota of love and kindness. He demonstrates zero Christian moral aptitude. Another four years of Trump’s hateful policies toward minorities would hurt America as a whole.

“Love thy neighbor as thyself” means “Make America Kind Again.”

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township