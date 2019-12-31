There are many kind acts throughout the year in Lancaster County that deserve recognition, especially around the holidays. One extraordinary act is courtesy of a business owner in Ephrata who truly goes above and beyond to provide bicycles to children who otherwise might not have gotten much under the tree.
Eric Bair, who proudly served our country as a brave Marine, is the owner of the Sports Barber in downtown Ephrata. With the support of his wife, Joan, and their two daughters, Bair inspires his customers to contribute bicycles for the Toys for Tots organization. He started the bicycle drive several years back and saw the positive effect it had on the children who received the bikes and the sincere appreciation of their parents.
The first year, his efforts resulted in a handful of bikes — and every year the enthusiasm and number of bicycles have grown significantly. This year he presented 119 bicycles, making many local children extremely happy on Christmas morning.
Congratulations to Bair for the hard work he puts into gathering the bikes and to his customers for contributing them! He and his family represent what is good in this world. My husband and I thank him for his generosity.
Nancy Aronson
Ephrata