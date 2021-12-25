On a recent Saturday afternoon, our 10-year-old granddaughter decided to set up a hot chocolate stand on the front lawn to make some money for Christmas charity-giving.

Her 3-year-old sister sat bundled beside her for support. The adults in the family were skeptical that she would be successful on a rural country road on a cold, windy day.

During a one-and-a-half-hour flurry of activity from neighbors and motorists, she made $33 (much of it donations).

Thank you to all who stopped and visited while she made the hot chocolate. You blessed her, so she in turn can bless others. Merry Christmas!

Susan Miller

Manor Township