I went to LongHorn Steakhouse on Route 30 on May 9. I was seated and ordered my meal. When I was finished, the waiter came to my table and asked if I wanted anything else. I said no. He said to me, “You are good to go. Your bill has been paid.’’

I said to him, “Please take your mask off.’’ I hadn’t understood what he said. I was very dumbfounded.

That has never happened to me in 83 years. The hostess came to me and said the same thing.

The gentleman and his wife and two children were sitting across from me. All he said was that he wanted to pay my bill, because I was alone and looked like a nice man. I said that I am a nice man. We both laughed at that.

All I can say is a big thank-you for your kindness. It was much appreciated. Thank you.

Glenn Zimmerman

Akron