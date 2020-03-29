A recent afternoon, my husband and I were stopped northbound on Lititz Pike, first in line to turn left at a red light into the Golden Triangle, so we had an excellent view of what was about to happen.

Five middle school-aged kids on bikes came up beside us on our left, against southbound traffic. Just as they approached the light, they yanked their bikes up into wheelies, veered right and intentionally glided into the center of the intersection.

We watched in horror as they rode willy-nilly everywhere. Cars braked and maneuvered around them. One of the boys fell off his bike right in the center of the northbound left lane, limped a little, then got up and walked his bike back to the curb, while another almost landed on top of the hood of a car heading southbound from Oregon Pike.

My husband said this is just the latest example of what he sees occasionally on his way to and from work — sometimes with as many as two dozen kids on bikes overrunning city intersections against the red light.

We would’ve called the police, but the kids were gone in the time it would’ve taken them to get there. I’m guessing the police already might be aware of this recurrent, risk-taking behavior. But beyond that, I’m wondering what can be done to offer counseling to these kids and their guardians. I was shaking as I wrote this letter, just thinking about the loss of life that could have occurred that afternoon.

Alisa Bair

Lancaster