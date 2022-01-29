Do you think that kids are addicted to their smartphones or games? If so, then I completely agree with you.

I’m 15 and I attend Solanco High School. Kids and teenagers with phones are never living in the moment. They always seem to be on their phones or interested in their social media accounts.

I find Snapchat to be the most ridiculous app of them all. It affects relationships and friendships. Some teenagers are so obsessed with being in a relationship that they will follow a bunch of random guys, be on Snapchat with them for weeks and then choose the one they like the most.

I have seen this happen firsthand. Then, after talking for weeks to a guy or girl they have never met, they will start to look at each other’s location. I view this as stalking, but in their eyes it’s to see what the other is doing and where they are.It is most disturbing when teens are tracking their girlfriend’s or boyfriend’s location.

Snapchat also affects friendships. People will get into fights about their Snapchat score. Or maybe your friend doesn’t like the people you follow. This starts fights left and right.

And don’t think that this is the only app that teens and kids are obsessed with. There’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

Hailey Stowe

Fulton Township

Grade 9

Solanco High School