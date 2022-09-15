Last week, LNP | LancasterOnline covered the Manheim Township school board meeting at which the potential inclusion of transgender students in the district’s athletics policy was discussed (“Stances on trans athletes in focus,” Sept. 9).

While school boards, athletic directors and parents debate and fuss over transgender youth, kids are being quite negatively impacted. This isn’t Olympic-level competition. These are teenagers looking to play a game they love and to spend time with friends.

In my view, this debate is nothing other than bullying young people based on their gender identity. According to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association bylaws, it is up to the principal of the school to determine on which team a transgender student is allowed to play: “The decision of the Principal as to the student’s gender will be accepted by PIAA.”

This leaves exclusion up to each school. I’d like to think that, here in Lancaster County, we are a decent enough people not to choose to discriminate and prevent children from participating in sports due to a personal bias.

These kids are not trying to cheat a system; they just want to play. Surviving high school as a transgender student is hard enough, with more than half of transgender youth facing bullying at school, according to a national study.

For a school administration to exclude and marginalize transgender students even further through these sports bans is downright cruel. Let’s come together as a community to defend and protect the children of Lancaster County. Show up at the next Manheim Township school board meeting to show your support.

Ashton Clatterbuck

Martic Township