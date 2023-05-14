I want to commend the Conestoga Valley boys youth lacrosse program for its emphasis on positive coaching and spectating.

As the mother of an athlete, I attend a lot of youth sporting events, and I know how passionate parents can be when it comes to their kids. It is easy to get caught up in the moment and say things that demean other people — for example, the officials or the opposing team.

At a recent lacrosse match in which Conestoga Valley was the visiting team, some of the home team’s fans were upset with the officiating and yelled insults, some of which were vulgar. When a comment was made reminding everyone that we’re supposed to cheer for our kids, not against the officials, the response was, “We don’t care.”

We don’t care, and that’s the problem. I’m a substitute teacher in Lancaster County. Our kids are watching this attitude of not caring and spewing negativity — and they’re displaying the same behaviors they see in us.

Do I perfectly model kindness? No. Do I get passionately worked up at my kid’s sporting events? Yes. I’ve made mistakes when it comes to being kind. I’m learning and trying to do better.

We don’t have to agree with someone to be kind. As an educator, parent and fellow human, I’m begging us to model kindness for our kids. It starts with us. And I’m naive enough to believe that kindness matters and that it can change the world.

Lisa Bartelt

East Lampeter Township