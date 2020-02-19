Hoplophobia (fear of firearms) can be treated. The Dec. 24 letter “Sanity needed in gun debate” describes “not just a gun-free zone but (one free of) any advertising for guns and gun shops.”
“Is that valuing money over lives?” the letter writer asks regarding a gun rights group that objected to the proposed advertising ban.
Money over lives because billboards can kill? Isn’t that just a little bit paranoid?
In a Jan. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Board votes down gun shop free zones”), Steve Lisk, head of Lancaster Country Day School, is quoted as saying, “When students are unsettled, when they are frightened, when they are scared, that is a distraction that, from our perspective, need not be encouraged by the proximity of a gun shop just beside a school, with assault rifles ... as part of the signage.”
Unsettled, frightened, scared students? What is the school teaching? Life skills would be a good thing to teach. The real world is out there.
In that same article, attorney Joshua Prince said the ban on gun signage is an “indefensible ordinance.”
A person has a better chance of choking at dinner or being involved in a traffic accident than becoming a shooting victim. I have seen ads for restaurants, food stores and car dealerships on billboards, but they do not look threatening to me. I am not sure why a gun store ad should be threatening to anybody, unless they are paranoid or hoplophobic.
Hoplophobia can be treated. Treating it might also eliminate some fearmongering.
Bob Reed
Colerain Township