“Your own working class will bury you” were words spoken by Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1963. He often stated that the United States would not be destroyed from an outside power, but by the people living within.

Is Khrushchev’s prediction for the demise of the United Stated starting to come true? I believe it is beginning in many of our cities through rioting, destruction of property and loss of life. This crumbling of our great country is being caused, in my view, by the lack of Democratic leadership in these cities. These cities’ police are having their authority taken from them by those in charge and are being ridiculed by liberals and the media. People are buying guns in record numbers for their own defense. This must stop!

This cancer will continue to spread throughout our country unless we vote for people in leadership who:

1. Have the guts to stand up to the radical left-wing anarchists.

2. Are against the stupid idea of defunding and getting rid of police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Will not try to take away our right to bear arms.

Let’s not let the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris group of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., accomplish what Khrushchev predicted 57 years ago! Be part of the solution, not the problem, and vote Tuesday, Nov. 3 (in person, if possible).

Dennis Fulmer

Manheim Township